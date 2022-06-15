Workplace Incident, Kaiwera

National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>

Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard "On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August," Trevor Mallard said. "I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times



Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat

How can we trust our democratic process when people's voices are ignored?

Against the will of the public, Parliament's Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security

Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today.



Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks.




