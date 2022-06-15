Workplace Incident, Kaiwera
Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a workplace incident in Kaiwera,
Gore this morning.
Emergency services were called to
the scene about 9.55am.
The incident has been referred
to WorkSafe, and the man's death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...More>>