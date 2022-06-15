Appeal For Information About Car In The Clutha River
Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Central Otago Police are appealing for information from
anyone who may have
seen a royal blue Subaru travelling
in the Tamblyn Road, Roxburgh area
recently.
Police
believe this vehicle has left the road and become submerged
in the
Clutha River sometime earlier this week.
The
vehicle is described as a royal blue Subaru station
wagon.
Police would be interested to hear from anyone
who saw the vehicle go into
the river or spotted it in
the area over the past couple of days.
Police have not
located the vehicle at this time and are continuing to
make
enquiries.
Anyone with information about this
incident is encouraged to contact Police
on 105 and quote
event number P050920119.
Alternatively, information
can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
