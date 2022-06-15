Appeal For Information About Car In The Clutha River

Central Otago Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have

seen a royal blue Subaru travelling in the Tamblyn Road, Roxburgh area

recently.

Police believe this vehicle has left the road and become submerged in the

Clutha River sometime earlier this week.

The vehicle is described as a royal blue Subaru station wagon.

Police would be interested to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle go into

the river or spotted it in the area over the past couple of days.

Police have not located the vehicle at this time and are continuing to make

enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Police

on 105 and quote event number P050920119.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

