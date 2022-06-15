Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orana Staff Mourn The Loss Of Elderly Rhino

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park

Stumpy

This morning, Orana Wildlife Park’s veterinary and animal management team made the agonising decision to euthanase Stumpy, a 40-year-old Southern White Rhinoceros, due to aged related health issues.

Stumpy was transferred to Orana from Taronga Western Plains Zoo (NSW) in 1988 when he was five years old. He has been an iconic presence at Orana ever since and been at the Park longer than any staff member.

Park staff remember Stumpy as a real character and he was affectionately known as our marshmallow, being soft and sweet in nature. He loved to play with sticks and carried them around on his horn. He always enjoyed a good scratch and belly rub from his dedicated keepers. We know that thousands of our visitors enjoyed meeting Stumpy up close at the daily rhino presentation.

Stumpy was a fantastic ambassador for his wild cousins helping raise awareness on the plight of rhinos. In Africa, rhino poaching is out of control and the animals are illegally killed for their horn. Orana is a key player in a global effort to help save rhinos from extinction and this will result in more rhinos being transferred to Christchurch in the next year.

Stumpy will be sorely missed by our team who considered it an absolute privilege to work with such a beautiful and amazing animal.

