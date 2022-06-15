Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council-iwi Partnerships Guide Key Decisions For New Road And Park Names

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Partnership with local iwi and mana whenua has informed key decision making at Hamilton City Council’s Community Committee yesterday (14 June).

The Committee adopted changes to its Naming of Roads, Open Spaces and Council Facilities Policy and approved te reo Maaori names for new parks in Rototuna and Rotokauri that celebrate the diverse history of the city.

These decisions support Council’s commitment that ‘te reo Maaori is seen, heard and celebrated throughout the city’, an outcome of He Pou Manawa Ora - the strategy that supports the aspirations of Maaori and the wider Hamilton community.

The strategy’s work plan was also approved at the same meeting, with the changes to the Policy, the first activity completed in the plan.

Changes to the Policy will see mana whenua have a more meaningful role in the naming of new streets in the city.

Other key changes include:

  • alignment with the outcomes and objectives of He Pou Manawa Ora.
  • timing of mana whenua engagement increased from 10 days to 12 weeks and encouraged to happen earlier in the development process.
  • the ability to provide up to three names for a new road name application, together with the outcomes of mana whenua engagement.

No changes were proposed for the process to rename existing roads and the updated Policy is operational from 14 June.

Council has also approved te reo Maaori names for a new pocket park and a future sports park that reflect the rich history and cultural significance of the whenua (land).

Tuna Kai is the name of the small pocket park on Tenille Street, in Rototuna in recognition of the traditional food source in the area.

Whakapakari meaning ‘to enhance, to strengthen, to endure’, has been gifted for a 6.4ha future sports park on Rotokauri Road.

