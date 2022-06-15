Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rain Or Shine, Join Us At Your Neighbourhood Dinsdale!

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s Your Neighbourhood event is kicking-off this Saturday 18 June at Frankton Primary School.

The free family-friendly event running from 1pm to 4pm will showcase many Council services that help keep the city growing, thriving and a fun place to be. The event will have something for everyone, including virtual reality, face-painting, a sausage sizzle and heaps more!

Council’s Head of Communication and Engagement Nicole Nooyen says the Your Neighbourhood events are a chance for the community to connect with Council and find out more about key projects happening in their neighbourhood and across the city.

“Your Neighbourhood events are an exciting way for us to engage with our communities face-to-face and have real conversations about things that matter to them. You’ll get an inside scoop into how Council provides services that typically go unnoticed, like handling your customer queries, creating safer roads for biking and scooting and bringing more nature to the city,” said Nooyen.

The upcoming Dinsdale edition of the popular Your Neighbourhood event series has been greatly anticipated as COVID-19 brought previous plans to a halt.

“This season has reminded us how important it is to connect with other people. We encourage everyone to come along and meet the people behind the work that shapes our city. We’re excited to see everyone!”

This indoor event goes ahead rain or shine. Keep up to date with Your Neighbourhood on our Facebook page.

Things you need to know:

Your Neighbourhood Dinsdale
Frankton Primary School
Saturday 18 June
1pm - 4pm

