Fire Ignites At Tauranga’s Historic Village Overnight

One of 60 buildings in Tauranga’s Historic Village was destroyed by fire overnight. The fire began at approximately 12.30am. No one was in the building at the time or has been injured in the fire.

Fire crews were quickly at the scene and prevented the fire from spreading to any other buildings at the village. Police have been on site overnight and will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire now it’s light.

The affected building is on the outskirts of the village away from other buildings. The area has been cordoned off from the rest of the village, which will be open for business as usual today.

