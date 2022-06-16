Celebrate Matariki In The Bay Of Islands This June And July

Journey to the Bay of Islands this June and July to celebrate Matariki in one of Aotearoa’s most culturally significant and magnificent regions. Matariki Pēwhairangi will run from Friday, 17 June – Sunday, 31 July, featuring over 30 free and ticketed events around the area.

Matariki is a time to gather together, to reflect, celebrate and plan for the future with friends and whānau says Festival Director, Jackie Sanders.

“With 2022 seeing the inaugural Matariki public holiday, we are thrilled to be delivering a diverse programme of experiences and feasts to mark the occasion, delight visitors to the region and bring the community together” she says.

Festival-goers are encouraged to feed their mind, body and soul with events that include story-telling, cultural experiences, inspirational kai, waiata, whānau-friendly activities and some of the best star-gazing opportunities in the land.

Friday, 24 June sees free activities all day in Paihia at the Village Green culminating with a street festival of food, storytelling, music, kapa haka and an incredible light, fireworks and waka display in the early evening. The free fun continues in Paihia on Saturday, 25 June between 10am and 2pm. A ticketed performance from kiwi legend, Tiki Taane, takes place on Saturday evening.

Over the festival period, Waitangi Treaty Grounds will run a programme of events, exhibitions and workshops, and will throw open their doors for the free Matariki Open Day on Sunday 26 June.

Not to be missed is the return of sell out event Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on Saturday 16 July – a culinary experience hosted at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel. An all-star line-up of Māori master chefs including the Hangi Master, Rewi Spraggon, Grant Kitchen, Rex Morgan and Tama Salive will present a four-course menu indigenous to Aotearoa.

Back by popular demand is, The Manu Masters, also on Saturday 16 July, where you can show off your manu bombing skills from Russell Wharf to win great prizes!

More events include Matariki Dawn Cruises, astrophotography, light shows, workshops, walks, exhibitions and korero, many of which are already selling out.

The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, business and community partnerships with funding support from Te Arawhiti (Matariki Ahunga Nui fund), MBIE (Regional Events Fund) Northland Inc, Creative Communities and the Bay of Islands – Whangaroa Community Board. Together we will acknowledge this uniquely Aotearoa celebration Te Tai Tokerau style, showcasing the best the region has to offer.

Festival Director, Jackie Sanders, added, “we are extremely proud of the events programme that has been put together as a community. Matariki hunga nui, Matariki of many people! We look forward to welcoming you all for this time of reflection, learning, sharing, feasting and celebrating!”

© Scoop Media

