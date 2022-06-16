Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrate Matariki In The Bay Of Islands This June And July

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 8:54 am
Press Release: Northland Inc

Journey to the Bay of Islands this June and July to celebrate Matariki in one of Aotearoa’s most culturally significant and magnificent regions. Matariki Pēwhairangi will run from Friday, 17 June – Sunday, 31 July, featuring over 30 free and ticketed events around the area.

Matariki is a time to gather together, to reflect, celebrate and plan for the future with friends and whānau says Festival Director, Jackie Sanders.

“With 2022 seeing the inaugural Matariki public holiday, we are thrilled to be delivering a diverse programme of experiences and feasts to mark the occasion, delight visitors to the region and bring the community together” she says.

Festival-goers are encouraged to feed their mind, body and soul with events that include story-telling, cultural experiences, inspirational kai, waiata, whānau-friendly activities and some of the best star-gazing opportunities in the land.

Friday, 24 June sees free activities all day in Paihia at the Village Green culminating with a street festival of food, storytelling, music, kapa haka and an incredible light, fireworks and waka display in the early evening. The free fun continues in Paihia on Saturday, 25 June between 10am and 2pm. A ticketed performance from kiwi legend, Tiki Taane, takes place on Saturday evening.

Over the festival period, Waitangi Treaty Grounds will run a programme of events, exhibitions and workshops, and will throw open their doors for the free Matariki Open Day on Sunday 26 June.

Not to be missed is the return of sell out event Tohunga Tumau: Puanga Matariki Dinner on Saturday 16 Julya culinary experience hosted at the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel. An all-star line-up of Māori master chefs including the Hangi Master, Rewi Spraggon, Grant Kitchen, Rex Morgan and Tama Salive will present a four-course menu indigenous to Aotearoa.

Back by popular demand is, The Manu Masters, also on Saturday 16 July, where you can show off your manu bombing skills from Russell Wharf to win great prizes!

More events include Matariki Dawn Cruises, astrophotography, light shows, workshops, walks, exhibitions and korero, many of which are already selling out.

The festival has been developed in collaboration with local iwi, business and community partnerships with funding support from Te Arawhiti (Matariki Ahunga Nui fund), MBIE (Regional Events Fund) Northland Inc, Creative Communities and the Bay of Islands – Whangaroa Community Board. Together we will acknowledge this uniquely Aotearoa celebration Te Tai Tokerau style, showcasing the best the region has to offer.

Festival Director, Jackie Sanders, added, “we are extremely proud of the events programme that has been put together as a community. Matariki hunga nui, Matariki of many people! We look forward to welcoming you all for this time of reflection, learning, sharing, feasting and celebrating!”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Price Tag For Closer US Military Ties


So far, the closer military relationship envisaged by Jacinda Ardern and Joseph Biden at their recent White House meeting has been analysed mainly in terms of what this means for our supposedly “independent” foreign policy. Not much attention has been paid to what having more interoperable defence forces might mean for the New Zealand taxpayer...
More>>



 
 

Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 