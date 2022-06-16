Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter's May Missions

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew carried out 51 missions over the month of May, including 31 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medicals, 5 rural/farm incidents and 5 motor vehicle accidents. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Whitianga, Thames, Pauanui, Waihou and Te Aroha throughout the month, Thames being the most visited location with 10 missions being carried out.

The month began with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attending a motorcycle accident on May 7. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pongakawa for a woman in her 40's who had sustained serious injuries in the accident. The patient was RSI'd and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihou, near Te Aroha, for a patient who was unconscious. The patient was RSI'd at the scene and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matamata for a teenage female who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 14, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga for a woman in her 50's who had sustained injuries from a fall. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the rescue crew responded to a motor vehicle accident in Kopaki, where a man in his 40's had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 15, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Thames Hospital for a man in his 60's who had sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the rescue crew was tasked to Maihiihi for a man suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was RSI's (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted a woman in her 20’s who was experiencing seizures in Rangiriri on the morning of May 19. She was RSI'd at the scene (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 21, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Pauanui for a man who was suffering from a cardiac event. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 28, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Huia Hiking Trail for a girl who had suffered from a medical event. The patient was treated at the scene and dropped off at the carpark along with her sisters.

The same day, the helicopter responded to a callout to Otorohanga for a man in his 60's who had sustained injuries. The helicopter landed at a sportsfield and the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic was transported to the patient's location via ambulance. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 29, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo Airport for a young man who had sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Keep life-saving missions like these possible. Donate to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at give.rescue.org.nz today.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 