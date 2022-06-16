Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter's May Missions

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew carried out 51 missions over the month of May, including 31 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medicals, 5 rural/farm incidents and 5 motor vehicle accidents. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was seen in the likes of Whitianga, Thames, Pauanui, Waihou and Te Aroha throughout the month, Thames being the most visited location with 10 missions being carried out.

The month began with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter attending a motorcycle accident on May 7. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pongakawa for a woman in her 40's who had sustained serious injuries in the accident. The patient was RSI'd and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihou, near Te Aroha, for a patient who was unconscious. The patient was RSI'd at the scene and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Matamata for a teenage female who had sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 14, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga for a woman in her 50's who had sustained injuries from a fall. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the rescue crew responded to a motor vehicle accident in Kopaki, where a man in his 40's had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 15, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Thames Hospital for a man in his 60's who had sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, the rescue crew was tasked to Maihiihi for a man suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was RSI's (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter assisted a woman in her 20’s who was experiencing seizures in Rangiriri on the morning of May 19. She was RSI'd at the scene (Rapid Sequence Intubation) and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 21, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Pauanui for a man who was suffering from a cardiac event. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, May 28, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Huia Hiking Trail for a girl who had suffered from a medical event. The patient was treated at the scene and dropped off at the carpark along with her sisters.

The same day, the helicopter responded to a callout to Otorohanga for a man in his 60's who had sustained injuries. The helicopter landed at a sportsfield and the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic was transported to the patient's location via ambulance. The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 29, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo Airport for a young man who had sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Keep life-saving missions like these possible. Donate to the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at give.rescue.org.nz today.

© Scoop Media

