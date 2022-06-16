Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make Your Mark On Manawatū. Stand In Local Elections 2022

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 9:42 am
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

With local government in for a shake-up not seen since 1989, Manawatū District Council thinks that it’s more important than ever to have your say and help design our district’s future! One of the most effective ways you can do this is to stand for election.

“We have a diverse and unique pool of talent in the Manawatū District,” says Shayne Harris, MDC Chief Executive. “We believe that there are people out there who can contribute fresh perspectives to a highly functioning, efficient and proactive Council that works hard for our community.”

With a lot of change on the horizon, it’s more important than ever that passionate and empathetic representatives are around the Council table to champion positive change for our communities.

“We know there may be people out there who have always wondered what it might be like to become a Councillor, and many more who’ve never even considered it,” adds Shayne, “we’d encourage anyone with an interest to find out more about what’s involved.”

Councils are the engine room of their communities. They help to ensure that residents have all the lifeline services and infrastructure they need, as well as creating a sense of community with facilities such as rec centres, libraries, parks, playgrounds etc.

Council puts in policies and strategies that help to grow the local economy, foster community development, and look to address issues like the housing crisis.

As a councillor, you and other elected members set the strategic direction of the organisation, and you do this by listening to people within the community, finding out what is important to them and why, and then advocating on their behalf.

“You’ll have the support of our excellent staff working in the operations side of Council that will make sure you have all the available information you need to make informed decisions that benefit the district and champion positive change,” says Shayne. “We’re excited about the next three years and what it can bring for our wonderful district.”

If you’re passionate about the Manawatū, want what’s best for your communities, have great people skills and will work to ensure that the Manawatū district has the opportunity to thrive, then we want to hear from you!

The nomination period is open from 15 July until midday on 12 August. Find out more about running for local election at https://www.mdc.govt.nz/about-council/2022-local-elections/stand-for-election.

