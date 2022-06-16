Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter's May Missions

Throughout the month of May, your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter carried out a total of 25 missions in the Manawatu, Whanganui and surrounding regions, including 4 inter-hospital transfers, 2 medicals, 4 rescues, 10 rural/farm incidents and 5 motor vehicle accidents. Your rescue crew was seen in the likes of Wellington, Hunterville, Rangiwahia and Dannevirke. The most visited location in May was Wellington and Rangiwahia with 3 missions being carried out to each location.

On Saturday, May 7, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a beacon activation in Kelly Knight Hut in the Ruahine Ranges. The patient, a male in his 30's, had fallen down a bank whilst hunting, sustaining injuries. He was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Fielding for a man in his 60's who had sustained multiple injuries in a plane crash. The onboard crew airlifted the patient to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, May 29, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to two personal locator beacons that were set off in the Ruahine Ranges by a tramping group. The group had separated into two different parties, many of which became unwell halfway through their hike. Three patients required transport by helicopter and were flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter relies on generous donations from the public to help fund these life-saving missions. Keep your rescue helicopter airborne by donating to today at give.rescue.org.nz.

