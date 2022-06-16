New Zealand Police Launches Puhikura, Its Latest Recruitment Campaign

I whakarewahia a Puhikura, te whakatairanga kimi ika tauhou hōu a Ngā

Pirihimana o Aotearoa kia tōia ngā wāhine Māori, i tēnei ahiahitanga i

Te Marae, ki Te Papa.

Hei tā te Kōmihana o Ngā Pirihimana, a Andrew Coster, ko ngā wāhine

Māori ngā tatauranga iwi kāore e tino kitea ki Ngā Pirihimana, ā, e

tūmanako ana tēnei whakatairanga kia panoni i tēra.

“Me kite whānui te iwi Māori i roto i tō mātou tōpūtanga kia mōhio e

whakakanohi, e whakaratongia ana e mātou te hapori katoa.”

E mōhiohiotia ana e Ngā Pirihimana te hiahia nui o ngā wāhine Māori kia

uru atu - nā ngā pūkenga motuhake, ngā māramatanga kei a rātou kia

whakahaumaru i ō rātou hapori.

E poho kererū ana au ki te whakarewa i a Puhikura, kua whai wāhi mai, kua

tautokohia e tōku Rōpū Aronga Māori, ā, e tauawhi ana i tētahi aronga

Māori ki ngā kōrero.”

Nā ngā wāhine Māori i hanga mō ngā wāhine Māori te take, ka hapahapai

te rārangi pakipūmeka i te mana o ngā kōrero hei taonga. Ka whaiwhakaaro

ēnei wāhine e rima ki ngā āhuatanga e āki ana i a rātou, e pupuritia

rātou rānei kia whai i tētahi ara ki Ngā Pirihimana. Nō te tau 2017, kua

kaha te kimi a Ngā Pirihimana i tētahi ope kanorau e tika ai te whakakanohi

i ngā iwi katoa o Aotearoa.

Kua piki ake te nui o ngā kaimahi Māori, he 30% pikinga wāriu o ngā mahi

kātipa he Māori, ā, he 60% pikinga wāriu o ngā wāhine Māori. Engari,

ka whakakanohi tonu ngā wāhine Māori i te 3.6% wāriu o ngā pirihimana,

ahakoa e whakakanohi ana i te 8.4% wāriu o te taupori o Aotearoa.

Ka whai tēnei whakarewatanga i te whakatutukitanga o ngā wāhine 25% te

wāriu kei ngā mahi kātipa, i tutuki i te mutunga o te whakapōtaetanga o

te Rāngai 354 i tēnei marama, i mua tata hoki i te whakapōtaetanga o te

Rāngai 355, kei reira te nuinga o ngā ika tauhou Māori.

I kohatia te ingoa a Puhikura e Rāhui Papa o Waikato Tainui, he mema o te

Rōpū Aronga Māori a te Kōmihana.

“Ko te whakamāramatanga o te ingoa a Puhikura, he wahine rongonui, he mana

wāhine, he whakaaio whenua, ā, he tangata whakakotahi i te iwi. He taonga

anō hoki, inawhai anō mō ēnei kōrero.”

Hei tā Rāhui, “E tika ana te whakamahinga o Puhikura kia whakatairanga i

te whai wāhitanga mai o ngā māreikura ki roto ki Ngā Pirihimana o

Aotearoa.”

Hei tā Prue Kapua, te perehitini o mua o Te Rōpū Wāhine Māori Toko I Te

Ora, “E āhei ana mātou ki te mahi tahi ki Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa me

te whai wāhi atu kia tutuki i ngā hua e hiahiatia ana e mātou te kite mō

ō mātou wāhine me ō rātou whānau… Kua horapa ngā mema o te rōpū ki

ngā hapori nō reira e mōhiotia ana e mātou ō mātou hapori, ka taea hoki

te mahi tahi ki ō mātou iwi.”

Ka kōrero ngā wāhine o Puhikura e pā ana ki ō rātou wheako hei

whakaohooho, hei takohatanga ki ngā mahi whakaora ā-ahurea, te tūhononga

me te whakatipu i te whakapono. Ko te tūmanako ia, ka whakaohooho ā rātou

kōrero i te hunga wahine e whakaaro ana ki te uru atu ki Ngā Pirihimana.

Nō muri mai i te whakarewatanga, ka tū ngā huihuinga hapori puta noa i te

motu kia taea e ngā wāhine, ō rātou whānau, hoa te pakipūmeka te mātai

me te kōrero ki ō mātou āpiha kimi kaimahi mō te mahi pirihimana te

take.

Mō ngā pūrongo anō, tēnā haere ki newcops.co.nz Newcops.

KA MUTU

Kia whakamōhio mai te hunga pāpāho:

Ka whakarewa ōkawahia a Puhikura e Kōmihana Andrew Coster ki tētahi hui i

Te Papa Tongarewa hei te ahiahitanga o āpōpō, me ngā manuhiri tae rā

anō ki te Rōpū Aronga Māori, te Pae Understanding Policing Delivery, me

ngā wāhine e rima nā rātou anō i koha ā rātou kōrero.

E wātea ana te hunga pāpāho kia tae ā-tinana ki te whakarewatanga ki Te

Marae, papa tuawhā, o Te Papa Tongarewa, kei te tiriti o 55 Cable, Te Aro,

Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Hei te 5pm ā te Tāite 16 o Hune, tīmatahia ai te hui whakarewatanga. Me

matua whakarite te hunga pāpāho i muri mai i te 4.30pm. Tēnā koa me tae

ā-tinana ki te tomokanga i Te Papa kia tūtaki i ngā kaimahi Pāpāho

Pirihimana ā muri i te 4.15pm.

Mō te hunga e hiahia ana kia tae ā-tinana ki te hui, me whakapā a kō kō

ake nei ki te Taiwhanga Pāpāho Pirihimana kia RSVP mā media@police.govt.nz

Hei te Tāite 30 o Hune, whakapōtaetia ai te Rāngai 355, ā, ka pōhiritia

te hunga pāpāho a kō ake nei, kia tae ā-tinana ki tēnei hui.

Puhikura, New Zealand Police’s new recruitment campaign designed to attract

wāhine Māori, was launched this evening on Te Marae, Te Papa.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says wāhine Māori are the most

under-represented demographic in Police and the new campaign sets out to

change that.

“Māori must be fully represented within our organisation to ensure we

represent and serve our whole community.”

New Zealand Police acknowledges the need for more wāhine Māori to join

—because of the unique skills and understanding they can bring to keeping

their communities safe.

I am proud to launch Puhikura, which has had the input and support of my

Māori Focus Forum and which embraces a Te Ao Māori approach of

story-telling.”

Made by wāhine Māori for wāhine Māori, the candid documentary series

champions the power of stories as taonga. These five wāhine reflect on what

calls them forward and holds them back as they consider a career with Police.

Since 2017 Police has been actively recruiting a more diverse workforce to

ensure that every ethnicity in New Zealand is fairly represented.

Recruitment of Māori has improved overall, with a 30 percent increase in

constabulary who are Māori, and 60 percent increase of wāhine Māori.

However, wāhine Māori still comprise only 3.6 percent of the Police,

despite making up 8.4 percent of New Zealand population.

This launch comes after reaching the milestone of a 25 percent female

constabulary workforce, achieved with the graduation of Wing 354 this month,

and in advance of the graduation of Wing 355, which has the highest-ever

proportion of Māori recruit members.

The name Puhikura was gifted by Rahui Papa of Waikato Tainui, a member of the

Commissioner’s Māori Focus Forum.

“The name Puhikura means a woman of renown, mana wāhine, a settler of

peace, a beacon of unity. It also refers to a prized taonga, which is fitting

for these stories.

"Puhikura is absolutely appropriate to encourage the participation of

maareikura (chiefly women) into the NZ Police.” says Rahui.

Immediate Past president of the Māori Women’s Welfare League, Prue Kapua

says “We are able to work with the New Zealand Police and have input to

achieve the solutions that we want to see for our wāhine and their

whānau… League members are embedded in the communities so we know our

communities, we can work with our people.”

The wāhine of Puhikura share their experiences as both inspiration, and a

contribution to cultural healing, connection, and growing trust. It is hoped

their stories can inspire more wāhine Māori interested in joining Police.

Following the launch, there will be a series of community events throughout

the country where wahine, their whanau and friends can view the documentary

and korero with our recruitment officers about becoming a police officer.

For more information, please go to newcops.co.nz Newcops from 7pm tonight.

© Scoop Media

