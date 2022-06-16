Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Messy Weekend Weather

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thu 16 - Mon 20 June

MetService is forecasting a messy picture weatherwise this weekend across Aotearoa New Zealand. While the weather is looking more settled compared to the barrage of thunderstorms seen at the start of the week, there’s still some wet weather in the mix.

A slow-moving area of rain and cloud about and offshore Taranaki is likely to be the fly in the ointment this weekend but with careful planning most people could venture outside without getting drenched.

MetService Meteorologist John Law comments, “For Saturday, a zone of converging winds around the middle of the country is likely to keep some cloudy and wet weather across the west of the North Island and top of the south.”

Northerly winds across the top of New Zealand will help maintain some milder nights across the North Island. For the South Island however, the winds arrive from the southwest bringing a cool feel to the far south and some frosty nights.

“During Sunday, the southerly winds push up and across the country. With a subtle change in the wind direction, the good news is there will be some respite from wet weather for the west of the country,” says Law.

The MetService forecast team are keeping a close eye on the weather to start next week. “An area of low pressure sinking southwards on Monday, could bring some more strong winds and heavy rain to the north of New Zealand. Although there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty in the forecast next week, it’s well worth staying up to date with the latest information, especially if you are up in the Far North,” says Law.

© Scoop Media

