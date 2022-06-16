Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Co-governance Best Way To Deliver The Ahuriri Park

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 2:46 pm
Press Release: Napier City Council

Napier City Council has today approved the Terms of Reference for the Ahuriri Regional Park Joint Committee, signalling a big step forward for climate resilience, and for co-governance of significant sites in Hawke’s Bay.

Ahuriri Regional Park will be a vital component in ensuring the health, wellbeing and protection of Te Whanganui-ā-Orotū (Ahuriri Estuary), which is considered a taonga by many in Hawke’s Bay. The Joint Committee is key to promoting the protection and enhancement of the estuary’s environmental, economic, social, spiritual, historical and cultural values. It will be comprised of representatives from Napier City Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Mana Ahuriri Trust.

Deputy Mayor Annette Brosnan explains that in settling on a model for co-governance of the Park, a number of options were considered before deciding on a Joint Committee. It will be comprised of two representatives from Napier City Council, two from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and four from Mana Ahuriri Trust.

“An equal partnership means a commitment to work together, to address Ahuriri’s stormwater and environmental degradation issues in a collaborative and positive way. This may be a new approach but it is one that I am confident embodies the principals of partnership, participation and protection in Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” says Deputy Mayor Brosnan. “Co-governance with HBRC and Mana Ahuriri Trust is a commitment to working together from the very outset and at all levels.”

Tania Eden, Chair of Mana Ahuriri Trust, and the Board, say they are pleased to join Napier City Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in this historic partnership to begin the restoration of the Ahuriri Regional Park and Te Muriwai o te Whanga.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor Hinewai Ormsby says: “This marks a step change in acknowledging a truly collaborative relationship with Napier City Council and the Mana Ahuriri Trust in striving for improved health and wellbeing of our taonga Te Whanganui ā Orotū. This is us putting our hands up to say 'our collective contribution now, will benefit our future generations to come’.”

