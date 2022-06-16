Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa Visits Heretaunga

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

This morning Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi along with the Hastings District Council met with the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa.

Prime Minister Mata’afa was officially welcomed on June 14 in a visit which marked 60 years of close diplomatic relations between New Zealand and Samoa, and the 60th anniversary of Samoa’s independence. Her visit throughout the country has been supported by Agafili Shem Leo, CEO for the Samoa Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Peseta Noumea Simi, CEO for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Samoa. Also in attendance this morning was the Minister for Pacifc Peoples, the Hon Aupito William Sio and NZ High Commissioner, Dr Trevor Matheson.

This is the first visit to Heretaunga for the Samoan Prime Minister. Her main objective was to acknowledge local leaders who have developed strong connections to Samoa through the Registered Seasonal Employment (RSE) Scheme that has been in operation for the last 15 years.

“It was a priviledge and an honour to support the visit of the first female Prime Minister in Samoas’s history. It was a great opportunity to host her and to mihimihi to her, to reconnect our kinship through whakapapa” - Bayden Barber, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Chairman.

Former iwi chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana was present and gave a little history on the relationship, sharing his own whakapapa and their family migration to New Zealand from Samoa. “The RSE scheme started long before it was formerly set up. Families have been coming here from Samoa to work for years” – Ngahiwi Tomoana

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehust acknowledged the hard work of the RSE workers and the sacrifices they make to be here to support the New Zealand economy which is a vital part of the horticulture industry in the region and in our country.

The Prime Minister thanked the Iwi and the Hastings District Council for their support to the workers from Samoa. A traditional woven fine mat and necklaces were presented to the Iwi from the Samoan delegation. The Prime Minister was also presented with a pounamu and gifts in honour of her visit.

