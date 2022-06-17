Marae And Papakāinga Development Supported With Funding From Auckland Council

Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee has approved allocation of funding from its 2022/2023 Cultural Initiatives Fund: a fund for marae and papakāinga/Māori housing development in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, chair of the committee, says that marae and papakāinga development are priority outcomes for Māori in the Auckland Plan and in the council’s Long Term Plan.

“The purpose of our Cultural Initiatives Fund is to enable thriving and self-sustaining marae, and to support the establishment of papakāinga across Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Councillor Filipaina.

