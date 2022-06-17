Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato District Libraries Bring In Matariki Magic

Friday, 17 June 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

WEET

Waikato District Libraries are currently accepting entries into their 9th annual Matariki competition.

Each year from 2013, Waikato District Libraries have focussed their Matariki competitions on expanding creativity, engagement and raising overall awareness about what Matariki is, what it means and how you can get involved.

For 2022, there are two categories for the competition, a t-shirt design and a Matariki-themed poem, encouraging both visual creatives and wordsmiths alike to get involved.

“We have been celebrating Matariki at Waikato District Libraries for some time now, and this year we wanted to offer something special to coincide the national interest for the new public holiday,” says Cheryl Maskell, Programme and Outreach Specialist.

“Our 2022 competition encourages both visual and literary creatives to get inventive, all the while helping people to understand more about what Matariki is and what it means to them.”

Entries close on Friday 24 June, with winners announced on Wednesday 6 July. Winners will receive gift vouchers, with the winning t-shirt design also being brought to life via print on a real t-shirt, plus the winning school entry will score their school $300 worth of books.

For more information, visit your local library.

For information about Matariki events across the district, please visit our website.

