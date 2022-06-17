Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Apollo Projects Celebrates Official Start Of Naenae Pool Rebuild

Friday, 17 June 2022, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Apollo Projects

The Naenae community is one step closer to welcoming back the Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre, following a blessing of the Lower Hutt site this morning.

Led by aquatic and sports centre building specialists, Apollo Projects, the multi-million dollar project will see the return of an Olympic-sized swimming pool to Naenae, after the previous one closed in 2019. The official launch of the project was attended by representatives from Hutt City Council, Apollo and local mana whenua.

Apollo Projects has been working with Hutt City Council and a Community Advisory Group to design an innovative, energy efficient facility that is tailored to the community’s needs. Project director Steve Hastie said the Apollo Projects’ team is looking forward to making a start on the rebuild.

“We are excited to be partnering with Hutt City Council to deliver this Green Star Five targeted aquatic facility for Naenae and the wider Lower Hutt community,” he says. “We know these facilities will bring great enjoyment to current and future generations, and we are proud to be involved and working with local businesses to deliver the new centre.”

Apollo Projects is committed to ensuring the community shares in the project’s economic benefits. Expressions of interest from sub-contractors, with solid commercial experience in the Lower Hutt and wider Wellington region, are now open. Expressions of interest should be made in writing and sent to naenae@apolloprojects.co.nz

Apollo Projects has delivered many leading aquatic centres around New Zealand, including Auckland’s SwimTastic swim school; the newly opened Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool in Christchurch; He Puna Taimoana Hot Pools; and the award-winning Taiora: QEII Recreation and Sports Centre. Apollo is also currently building the Stratford Aquatic Centre, Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre, and Gisborne’s Kiwa Pools.

Hutt City Council Director of Neighbourhoods and Communities Andrea Blackshaw said, “Right from the start we made a commitment to getting wider benefits for the community from the project and we’ve already had lots of interest from local businesses keen to be involved. Many of those opportunities will come with the construction phase and we know Apollo will ensure there are as many wider benefits as possible for the community.”

Completion of the Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre is expected by mid-late 2024.

