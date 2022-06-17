Delays For Road Users Between Otira And Arthur’s Pass, SH73 Next Week, Electricity Conductor Repair

People who drive between the West Coast and Canterbury via SH73 will face daytime delays next Tuesday and Wednesday, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Ventia and Transpower need to repair a damaged conductor, part of the electricity network to the West Coast.

The highway between Otira and Arthur’s Pass – a 13 km section – will be closed from 10 am to 4 pm on those two days, 21 and 22 June.

Traffic will be allowed through on the hour and emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

This work is weather dependent so if it rains it could be rescheduled to the next day.

Both Otira and Arthur’s Pass have places to stop and get a coffee or snack while you wait.

Waka Kotahi, Ventia and Transpower thank all road users for their patience while this essential strategic repair is done.

Please note also:

The Death’s Corner lookout above the viaduct will be closed from today (Friday, 17 June) through to Wednesday, 22 June at 4 pm.

© Scoop Media

