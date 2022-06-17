Delays For Road Users Between Otira And Arthur’s Pass, SH73 Next Week, Electricity Conductor Repair
Friday, 17 June 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: NZTA
People who drive between the West Coast and Canterbury
via SH73 will face daytime delays next Tuesday and
Wednesday, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport
Agency.
Ventia and Transpower need to repair a damaged
conductor, part of the electricity network to the West
Coast.
The highway between Otira and Arthur’s Pass
– a 13 km section – will be closed from 10 am to 4 pm on
those two days, 21 and 22 June.
Traffic will be
allowed through on the hour and emergency vehicles will be
accommodated.
This work is weather dependent so if it
rains it could be rescheduled to the next day.
Both
Otira and Arthur’s Pass have places to stop and get a
coffee or snack while you wait.
Waka Kotahi, Ventia
and Transpower thank all road users for their patience while
this essential strategic repair is done.
Please note
also:
The Death’s Corner lookout above the viaduct
will be closed from today (Friday, 17 June) through to
Wednesday, 22 June at 4
pm.
