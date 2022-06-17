Dirt Bikes Seized In Whangārei Search Warrants

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys, Whāngarei Area

Investigations Manager:

Police executed five search warrants and seized 10 dirt bikes as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt gang activity and curtail dangerous behaviour involving dirt bikes in Northland.

The warrants were executed this morning at addresses in Whangārei.

A 22-year-old man with gang associations has been charged in relation to the sale and supply of cannabis and is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court at a later date.

The investigation is on-going, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Police is thankful for information the community provides and we encourage people to continue reporting dangerous dirt bike driving behaviour.

This risky and illegal behaviour not only puts their own safety at risk, but also the safety of other road users and pedestrians.

We want to reassure the community Police do take this offending seriously and we work hard to identify offenders and hold them to account.

Police also continues to welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

If it’s happening now please call 111

© Scoop Media

