Serious Crash, Lower Hutt - Wellington

Police are at the scene of a serious motorbike crash in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were alerted to a motorcyclist who came off their bike on Western Hutt Road at around 5:20pm.

The rider is said to have serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and is attending the scene.

Traffic is building so we ask motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

© Scoop Media

