Serious Crash, Lower Hutt - Wellington
Friday, 17 June 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious motorbike crash in
Lower Hutt.
Emergency services were alerted to a
motorcyclist who came off their bike on Western Hutt Road at
around 5:20pm.
The rider is said to have serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
is attending the scene.
Traffic is building so we ask
motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect
delays.
