Serious Crash, Te Awamutu

One person is in critical condition following a single vehicle crash in Te Awamutu overnight.

Emergency services were notified about 12:20am when the car collided with a tree at the roundabout at the intersection of Ohaupo and Cambridge Roads.

Four people were injured – one in critical condition, another in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the circumstances of the crash will be under investigation.

