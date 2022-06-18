Burglary And Fleeing Driver Event

Police spokesperson:

Around 2:30am today, Police responding to a report of a ram-raid at a store on King Street, Pukekohe, noticed a vehicle on Karaka Road with recent damage to its rear.

Police attempted to stop this vehicle but the driver fled from Police towards Papakura.

Assisted by the Police Eagle helicopter to locate the vehicle, Police have used road spikes to help bring the vehicle to a stop.

While the vehicle was travelling at low speed, a youth has jumped from the vehicle. Police have given medical assistance to the youth before ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital in moderate condition and remains stable in Starship Hospital.

Two others who were in the vehicle have fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop on Settlement Road.

They were taken into Police custody a short time later.

An 18-year-old male is charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop for Police, and driving in a dangerous manner. He is due in Manukau District Court today.

Another youth is due in Youth Court on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and burglary.

