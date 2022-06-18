Firearms Incident, Mangere
Saturday, 18 June 2022, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police spokesperson:
A Police presence remains in
place at a Mangere address following a shooting
overnight.
Police were called to the Pito Place
residence about 12:25am after the occupant reported a single
bullet had been shot through the window.
There were no
injuries.
A scene examination is ongoing today at the
property, as Police work to determine what
happened.
Police want to reassure the community we
take incidents like these very seriously, and will work to
hold offenders to account.
There are no known gang
links to the event at this
time.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...More>>