Firearms Incident, Mangere

A Police presence remains in place at a Mangere address following a shooting overnight.

Police were called to the Pito Place residence about 12:25am after the occupant reported a single bullet had been shot through the window.

There were no injuries.

A scene examination is ongoing today at the property, as Police work to determine what happened.

Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously, and will work to hold offenders to account.

There are no known gang links to the event at this time.

