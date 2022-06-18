West Coast Routes: Upper Buller Gorge At Lyell, SH6, Reopens, Meybille Bay Route, SH6, Remains Closed

The main Upper Buller Gorge route into Westport at Lyell, SH6, reopened early this afternoon. It had been closed for several days after torrential rain set off a major slip overflowing onto the road, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Murchison to Inangahua, SH6, the Upper Buller Gorge – now open

Road users should note that this road will close tonight at 5 pm. So long as there is no further slip material reaching the highway overnight, it will reopen at 8 am tomorrow. This daytime openings system will continue until further notice.

People should check before they set off given the volatility of these slips and ongoing wet weather, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

Check this link for any further changes in open/closed status and times https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/388145

Meybille Bay, north of Punakaiki, SH6, the Coast Road – rockfall continuing

The rockfall at Meybille Bay continued to be active overnight and earlier today, keeping the coastal route between Westport and Greymouth closed today.

Please check the web link for further updates. The road and rockfall slip will be reassessed Sunday by 10 am again, 19 June.

Once this route is safe to open to a single lane, it will also be open daytimes only, 8 am to 5 pm, until further notice.

Updates for Meybille Bay, SH6: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/387941

Short section of damage Shenandoah highway, SH65

There is a short section of SH65 with a reduced speed limit under traffic signals due to storm damage between Maruia and Shenandoah, north of Springs Junction. (Details: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/375725 )

