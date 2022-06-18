Road Closure – Airfield Road And Porchester Road, Takanini - Counties Manukau

Sections of Airfield Road and Porchester Road, Takanini are closed following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, reported at 12 noon.

Emergency services are currently responding and it appears that a person has been seriously injured.

Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.

Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

