Road Closure – Airfield Road And Porchester Road, Takanini - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 18 June 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sections of Airfield Road and Porchester Road, Takanini
are closed following a crash involving a car and a
motorcycle, reported at 12 noon.
Emergency services
are currently responding and it appears that a person has
been seriously injured.
Serious Crash Unit are at the
scene.
Diversions are in place, motorists are advised
to expect delays and to avoid the area if
possible.
