Corrections Staff Shortages Endangering Prisoners
Saturday, 18 June 2022, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Social Justice Aotearoa
Social
Justice Aotearoa is speaking out in support of
Corrections Association of New Zealand president Floyd du
Plessis saying, “Corrections staff were “leaving in
droves”, but is heating up the discussion by claiming
prisoners’ safety is also at high risk.
CEO Jackie
Foster said, “There has been multiple deaths of inmates
over the last four years, not to mention countless vicious
assaults, which is totally unacceptable”.
Why is
Prime Minister Ardern not taking a closer look at what is
actually happening within Corrections especially after corrections
staff were considering a vote of no confidence in Minister
Kelvin Davis only last year.
“Clearly Minister
Davis is out of touch. The safety and support of all
Corrections staff is vital, but just as much is the safety
of the inmates in their care. Staff shortages have been
attributed to a lot of issues in Corrections and it must
stop” Foster said.
Social Justice Aotearoa will be
in contact with Corrections Association of New Zealand, to
show support and discuss where they can
assist.
