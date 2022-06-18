Investigation In To Assault On 3-month-old, Masterton

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth, Wairarapa Police Criminal Investigation Branch.

Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday 16th June Police were called to an incident at a residential address in Masterton, where a 3-month-old baby was found with critical, non-accidental injuries.

Ambulance staff immediately transported the baby to Masterton Hospital, and from there to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

Officer in Charge of the Investigation Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth says ”This incident is traumatic for all involved.

“An investigation is underway and Police are working hard to determine the circumstances of the assault.

“An equally important focus for the investigation team is the support of the whānau and baby.”

The co-operation of whānau, friends and the wider community support networks is critical to the investigation and Police wish to thank everyone who, despite the distressing circumstances, have been fully co-operative with the initial investigation.

Today Police will finish their scene examinations of two Masterton houses and one vehicle. At this time no charges have been laid against any persons in relation to the assault.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police with their enquiries is encouraged to contact Masterton Police directly or via the 105 number, referencing file number 220617/7497.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

