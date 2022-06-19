Water Rescue, Bucklands Beach

The boat involved in the water incident in Bucklands Beach yesterday has been located.

Police were alerted about 8pm yesterday to reports the boat had capsized.

Two people made it safely to shore, but one person remains unaccounted for.

The boat has this morning been recovered at the northern end of Musick Point.

Police boat Deodar will be continuing searching today.

