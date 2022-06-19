Urban Task Force: Election Result Offers New Hope For The Future Of Tauranga

Local property and business industry advocates, Urban Task Force (UTF) are looking forward to seeing positive progress on the city’s infrastructure, transport and housing woes with the election of Sam Uffindell as the new Member of Parliament for Tauranga.

UTF Chairman Scott Adams says the group met with Sam Uffindell last month to discuss the priorities which the group have identified as critical to the improvement of the city and offer their congratulations to the new MP.

“Our meeting with Sam, highlighted our mutual understanding about the position decades of underinvestment and mismanagement have left Tauranga in. The alignment of our visions for the future of the city gives us real hope that momentum to improve the city will continue with Sam’s support,” he says.

Adams notes that the role of central government in the development of Tauranga has been problematic for too long and he hopes the election of Uffindell means a fresh start.

“Tauranga’s residents and the business community have stayed silent whilst the Government has allowed our traffic congestion and lack of infrastructure to spiral. The time has come for a partnership between the Crown, local government and business to collectively solve the complex issues the city is facing,” he says.

UTF recently joined a forum with Port of Tauranga, Priority One, Tauranga Māori Business Association, Chamber of Commerce and Transporting New Zealand to lobby the Crown on specific roading projects.

“We’re co-ordinating our key roading and infrastructure messages to clearly communicate the problem to the Crown. This will involve our sub-region’s top three key infrastructure packages that need accelerated Crown assistance” says Adams.

“We will have to help ourselves here by matching what the government and Waka Kotahi contribute but it’s the only way to move the city ahead. We look forward to working alongside Sam to raise the profile of this work,” he says.

“We know Sam has similar objectives to UTF, particularly around the desperate need for action on housing in the city. We strongly believe that collaboration is the key to resolving our issues,” says Adams.

“UTF are also committed to continuing to work alongside Jan Tinetti. We offer our congratulations on her new portfolio as Minister for Education, recognition of the invaluable contribution that Jan makes both in Wellington and in Tauranga. Jan’s a powerful advocate and ally for any organisation working to improve the city,” notes Adams.

