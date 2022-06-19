Update: Investigation Into Assault On 3-month-old, Masterton

Masterton Police have today charged a 34-year-old Masterton man in relation to the assault of a three-month-old child in Masterton on 16 June.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Masterton District Court on Monday 20 June.

The child remains in a critical condition in Starship Hospital in Auckland.

