Update: Body Located, Bucklands Beach

This afternoon Police have located a body on the shoreline in the Bucklands Beach area.

While the formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is

believed to be the person missing following an incident in the sea off Bucklands Beach on Saturday 18th June.

At 8pm on Saturday a boat capsized and two people made it to shore, but one person was unaccounted for.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the families of those involved in this incident at this difficult time.

Police will conduct enquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

