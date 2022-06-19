Update: Body Located, Bucklands Beach
Sunday, 19 June 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
This afternoon Police have located a body on the
shoreline in the Bucklands Beach area.
While the
formal identification process is yet to be completed, it
is
believed to be the person missing following an
incident in the sea off Bucklands Beach on Saturday 18th
June.
At 8pm on Saturday a boat capsized and two
people made it to shore, but one person was unaccounted
for.
Police and Victim Support are providing support
to the families of those involved in this incident at this
difficult time.
Police will conduct enquiries on
behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due
course.
