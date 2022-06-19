Homicide Investigation Launched Following Whakatane Assault

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in hospital today.

Shortly before 11:30am yesterday, Saturday 18 June, a 48-year-old man was taken to Whakatane Hospital after being seriously assaulted.

The victim received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital, where he has today succumbed to his injuries.

Police have commenced a homicide investigation and are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

