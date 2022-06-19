Homicide Investigation Launched Following Whakatane Assault
Sunday, 19 June 2022, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern Bay of Plenty Police have launched a homicide
investigation following the death of a man in hospital
today.
Shortly before 11:30am yesterday, Saturday 18
June, a 48-year-old man was taken to Whakatane Hospital
after being seriously assaulted.
The victim received
medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital, where he
has today succumbed to his injuries.
Police have
commenced a homicide investigation and are seeking
assistance from the public.
Anyone with information
that may assist is asked to call 105 and quote file number
220618/2962.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
