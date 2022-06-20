Otago Coastal Co-Response Team Trial Yields Positive Results

A police officer, a paramedic, and a mental health clinician have helped over

400 people in six months who were in need of an emergency mental health

response in Dunedin.

The Otago Coastal Co-Response Team (CRT) is now into the second half of its

12 month trial.

The initiative between Otago Coastal Police, St John and Southern District

Health Board began in November last year, and in six months has responded to

411 incidents across the district, roughly 16 callouts a week.

The Co-Response Team attend emergency mental health calls in the district

together and provide enhanced on-scene care to members of our community

experiencing mental health distress.

“People in mental health distress often call emergency services for

help,” says Inspector Craig Brown, CRT project lead.

“While we do our best, Police are not experts in providing on-scene mental

health support. The CRT provides those in need with immediate access to

professional support and mental health services.”

Previously, a large number of people were being unnecessarily transported to

emergency departments or Police stations.

“The CRT trial has enabled us to support 350 clients in their own home.

“This has earned a lot of positive feedback for the team.”

The CRT operate as one, starting and finishing shifts together, and deploying

to events together in the same vehicle.

The team operates out of Dunedin Station from Tuesday to Friday, between 11am

and 9pm, dispatching to emergency mental health calls for Police or

Ambulance. Existing emergency services will respond to mental health-related

callouts when the CRT is unavailable.

“We want to ensure people and their whānau receive the most appropriate

care.

“There are huge benefits and partnership opportunities in interagency work.

All agencies are committed to working in partnership to improve the response

people in mental health distress receive when they reach out to emergency

services.”

