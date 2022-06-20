Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Parking The Old And Rolling In The New

Monday, 20 June 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Cars that scan licence plates and touch-screen paperless payment systems are just some of the ways Hamilton City Council is shifting towards a smarter and more efficient way of managing parking within the central city.

Over the next six months, a series of changes will be introduced, starting with the use of hybrid licence plate recognition vehicles.

“The technology in these cars helps us monitor parking compliance more efficiently and find those parking illegally – such as on footpaths, across cycle lanes and on ‘no stopping’ lines,” said Council’s City Transportation Manager Gordon Naidoo.

“It will also make it safer for our parking team who often deal with unhappy members of the public. Instead of tickets placed on windows, these will be posted out to the registered car owner.”

The technology can also be integrated with ‘pay by plate’ devices. Over the coming months, these devices will replace the single-head parking meters with a paperless system – where you would use your licence plate number to pay for parking.

Licence plate recognition is already used in other New Zealand cities as a way of improving carpark functionality and user experience. Plans to install the technology in Garden Place and Sonning carparks are also underway.

The vehicles will be operating from July, which coincides with the roll out of new all-day paid parking areas within the central city. The new system will ensure the parking spaces within the all-day paid parking areas, and the nearby two-hour free parking spaces, are actively monitored.

“This supports our local businesses by continuing to have a regular turn-over of nearby parking spaces to assist with their trading,” said Naidoo.

The new stay all day parking areas are being introduced on Knox Street and Nisbet Street, providing an all-day, 8am to 6pm, parking option for those who work or spend longer periods of time in the central city. Parking will be $6 per space per day, with payment made via the PayMyPark app.

“As technology advances, we’re always looking at new ways to incorporate smart technology into our facilities to make parking easier and more efficient for Hamiltonians. This also supports future transport improvements planned for our growing city.” said Naidoo.

Find out more about all-day paid parking here

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Penny Wong Visit


Good grief. Has foreign policy commentary really devolved to the point where our diplomatic effort is being measured by how many overseas trips have been taken by our Foreign Minister? Weird, but apparently so. All this week, a series of media policy wonks have been invidiously comparing how many trips offshore Nanaia Mahuta has been taking, when compared to her Australian counterpart. Even allowing for how Covid has made foreign trips a rarity for everyone over the past two years… If we’re truly going to resort to a frequent flier standard for measuring diplomatic effectiveness, then Murray McCully would be the greatest Foreign Minister in this country’s history. Believe me, he wasn’t...
More>>



 
 


Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 