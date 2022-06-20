Art Deco Trust Celebrates The Immense Contribution Of Volunteers

The Art Deco Trust recently celebrated theimmensecontribution of its Volunteer network at the Annual Volunteers Dinner held at the Napier Sailing Club.

Chair of the Art Deco Trust, Barbara Arnott, described those Volunteering as “the very backbone of the organisation”and welcomed new members to the fold.

“Our Volunteers enable our charity to preserve, restore, and celebrate our Art Deco treasures which are the very essence of our beautiful city,” said Barbara.

“None of our activities would be possible without the time, creativityand depth of knowledge provided by our dedicated Team.”

The 2022 dinner was of particular significance with the first presentations of a 30 years’ service award. A staggering 120+ years of combined service from four Volunteers;David Low, Mike Madden, Penny Madden and Leigh Patterson.

Awards were also presented for 5 years, 10 years, 15 years, and 20 years of service.

Since forming in 1985 to advocate for the preservation of Napier’s Art Deco heritage, the Art Deco Trust has flourished and now undertakes a wide range of heritage focused activities including heritage advocacy, guided tours, the Art Deco Festival and the upcoming Winter Deco which runs between July 15-17. To see the full program of events, visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz.



The Art Deco Trust welcomes new Volunteers. If you would like to Volunteer for the Art Deco Trust, contact walks@artdeconapier.com. You will have a chance to learn new skills, get to know amazing places and make new friends amongst a team of people who share a passion for the Art Deco Heritage of Napier.

© Scoop Media

