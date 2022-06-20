Canterbury DHB CEO Update Monday 20 June 2022
Monday, 20 June 2022, 5:44 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
A word from Chief Executive Peter Bramley
In a
week where we celebrate our volunteers and our first
Matariki public holiday, Peter also acknowledges the end of
an era with the final Board meeting before our change to
Health New Zealand on 1 July.
Also, in this edition,
we celebrate a fourth Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative
accreditation for Te Hā o Te Ora l Kaikōura and all the
fun, colour and diversity that is Pride. There’s advice on
making your workstation more ergonomic, and The Family Help
Trust launches its Safer families Programme in Ashburton.
Finally, take a few minutes to read the memories of people
who worked, birthed or were born at Lincoln Maternity
Hospital.
