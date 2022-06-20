Canterbury DHB CEO Update Monday 20 June 2022

A word from Chief Executive Peter Bramley

In a week where we celebrate our volunteers and our first Matariki public holiday, Peter also acknowledges the end of an era with the final Board meeting before our change to Health New Zealand on 1 July.

Also, in this edition, we celebrate a fourth Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative accreditation for Te Hā o Te Ora l Kaikōura and all the fun, colour and diversity that is Pride. There’s advice on making your workstation more ergonomic, and The Family Help Trust launches its Safer families Programme in Ashburton. Finally, take a few minutes to read the memories of people who worked, birthed or were born at Lincoln Maternity Hospital.

© Scoop Media