Cancer Society Volunteers Recognised At Minister Of Health Volunteer Awards Ceremony

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

Yesterday, in Wellington, Cancer Society Auckland Northland Volunteer, Anne Sinclair, and Cancer Society Central Districts Driving Team were honoured for their dedication and service.

The awards, given by Minister Little to kick-off Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu National Volunteer Week, recognise the thousands of unsung heroes who support New Zealand’s health and disability services.

Anne was awarded the Long Service Award and Central Districts Driving Team received the runner up award for the COVID Health Volunteer/s Award.

Anne Sinclair began volunteering at Cancer Society Auckland Northland Division (CSAN) in 1983, and at 87 years young. In total she has volunteered an incredible 39 years. She is currently a Domain Lodge Host, guiding patients with information, a listening ear and support while they receive their treatment at Auckland Hospital.

Chief Executive of CSAN Andrew Young says:

“Anne has given her heart and soul to our organisation and has seen many seasons of change over 39 years, Anne continues to be connected to our cause, at every opportunity possible her support is immeasurable, she is an absolute inspiration, with her a can-do positive attitude, and has made a difference to the lives of many cancer patients. We are absolutely thrilled to see Anne receive this award.”

Anne has also served as volunteer driver, fundraiser, has prepared meals/soups and baking, collects on Daffodil Day and is a Life Member.

“I would not continue to volunteer, if I did not whole-heartedly believe in the services and support the Cancer Society provides to people living with cancer. The cause is at the core of my motivation, and it is an absolute honour to receive this award”, says Anne.

The volunteer driving team at Cancer Society Central Districts were runners up for the COVID Health Volunteer/s Award. The Central Districts Client Driving Service has been operating for over 30 years and ensures patients get to and from appointments safely.

The team selflessly transported clients who depended on them to get to treatment despite the re-emergence of Covid in the community even when given the opportunity to pull back.

Debra Elgar, CEO of the Cancer Society Central Districts says volunteers “are an integral part of the transport to treatment service that we provide, so it is a delight to see that they are acknowledged for the significant contribution and the dedication to the cause that our volunteers bring.”

