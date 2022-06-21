Briefing Sessions For Interested Council Candidates Next Week

Taupō District Council’s electoral officer Warwick Lampp will be hosting a series of candidate briefings in the Taupō district 27 to 28 June.

Any interested or intending candidates for the local government elections in October are welcome to come along to find out more and ask questions at the following sessions:

• 1pm, Monday 27 June: Mangakino Service Centre, Rangatira Drive, Mangakino

• 6pm, Monday 27 June: Tūrangi Customer Service Centre, 1 Ngawaka Place, Tūrangi

• 6.30pm, Tuesday 28 June: Council Chamber, 107 te Heuheu Street, Taupō

It’s an exciting time to be part of local government and becoming a councillor is a great opportunity to see our community progress with your dedication.

A democracy only succeeds if people who care for our district are prepared to give it a go, do their bit and have a say.

Deputy electoral officer Shainey James says she’s hoping to see a wide range of people from different walks of life at the briefings next week.

“These sessions are designed to help you find out what being an elected member is all about and to see if you’re up for the challenge this election.”

The sessions will cover the key dates you need to be aware of, how the nomination process works, the different roles you can be a candidate for, the wards that you can stand for, what you can and can't do while campaigning and what to expect in the role of an elected member.

The Taupō session on Tuesday 28 June will be livestreamed at youtube.com/TheTaupoCouncil. You can watch the livestream and send any questions in advance to sjames@taupo.govt.nz. This session will be recorded and available to watch after the event.

Our community needs leaders from a range of backgrounds and experiences. All ages and stages, all cultures and genders, all abilities, and ambitions.

Candidate nominations are open from 15 July until 12 August at 12 noon.

To find out more about the 2022 elections visit taupo.govt.nz/vote22.

