Matariki Night Lights Over Foxton – Shining Brighter Than Ever

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 7:31 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

In June, a bright Puanga star will light up the dawn sky, signalling the arrival of Matariki and the start of the Māori New Year. Te Awahou Foxton will come together as part of a broader calendar of local events, to celebrate its appearance with dazzling lights and glorious kai.

The spectacular ‘Puanga – Night Lights over Foxton’ attracted 3,000 people in 2021, with even more expected this year to be dazzled and indulge in tasty foods – from all around the world.

‘Puanga’ stands for 'abundant harvest’,” says Whare Manaaki whakairo carver Heemi Te Peeti. “Visitors can admire our Matariki exhibition in the Māpuna Kabinet Art Gallery, enjoy delicious food-truck kai and hāngī, Māori arts, live music, a brilliant light show and fire poi whirling through the dark night.”

Enjoy tamariki artwork on display

Last year a giant screen showed a projection of Deep Space photographs in between Heemi’s Maihi and Paepaeroa carving, on the front of the Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom building.

“This year, we also want to make Matariki art shine – made by tamariki from throughout the region,” says Arjan van der Boon, Marketing Manager of Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.

“We’re inviting kids from as far as Whanganui, Palmerston North and Paraparaumu to submit their artworks, and we will put all of those on the big screen. It’s an exciting competition, and a great opportunity to profile budding artists.”

The Matariki Art Competition will have prize winners for different age categories – with the judges including local School Principals.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, and celebrate our first ever national Matariki public holiday weekend,” says Tiwana Hibbs, Principal of Foxton Primary School.

“Our tamariki can learn about the stars and our age-old kaupapa, taking pride in their artwork on display, while enjoying the other activities available on the night,” continues Tiwana.

“Matariki is an important time to reflect on the past year, remember those who have passed, celebrate the present and plan for the year ahead. It is a time for communities to come together and celebrate. I am especially proud of all of those that have worked collaboratively to ensure Horowhenua has a jam-packed calendar of events that celebrate Puanga Matariki in a variety of ways.” says Aroha Pakau, Cultural Outcomes Lead for Horowhenua District Council.

“Horowhenua Puanga Matariki events are scheduled from 24 June to 10 July. They’re educational, fun, and there’s something for everyone,” continues Aroha.

MAVtech Museum

The MAVtech museum cinema in Foxton will support the Matariki celebrations with a historic movie that has not been seen in theatres for many decades. The black and white classic ‘Rewi’s Last Stand’ was produced in 1940, by Rudall Hayward.

“This historical drama is based on the last stand of Rewi Maniapoto at the Battle of Ōrākau,” says Te Kenehi Teira, Chair of the Foxton Historical Society. “The siege took place in 1864, and is remembered as the heroic last-ditch defence by Kīngitanga supporters by Ngāti Maniapoto against the British forces.”

Tickets are $10 for a family, and are available from MAVtech.

