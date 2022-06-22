Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Oranga Tamariki Oversight Bill Risks Weakening Accountability And Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:37 am
Press Release: Manaaki Rangatahi

Manaaki Rangatahi is alarmed and concerned by the Governments plans to push on with the Oranga Tamariki Oversight Bill. Despite major opposition from the care experienced community, the social sector (including reputable organizations such as VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, Barnardos and CPAG) and every political party in parliament, except Labour, the bill continues to be progressed.

The Bill proposes the disestablishment of the Office of the Children's Commissioner, weakening the oversight and accountability of Oranga Tamariki by an independent monitor. Members of Manaaki Rangatahi are concerned that this change will exacerbate the homelessness crisis facing Rangatahi by reducing the advocating and independent voices that uphold their rights. We believe that without retention of a truly independent voice in the form of a Commission, the monitoring and scrutinising of Oranga Tamariki will be stymied, and Rangatahi will not be provided with the critical advocacy that they deserve.

"Rangatahi homelessness is at crisis point. Our young people's basic human rights are not being upheld, and we fear what the loss of a strong, independent voice, such as the Children's commissioner will mean for our young people's hopes for Justice," says collective member Aaron Hendry, "It is gravely concerning that the voices of care experienced rangatahi are being ignored. Moving forward with this bill in the face of opposition from those with lived experience, sends a message to our young people that their voices do not matter. This decision risks retruamatizing and silencing young people who have already suffered at the hands of a state system that has historically acted without listening too young people, and in doing so has done them harm."

At the present time, Rangatahi experience homelessness at a disproportionate rate compared to the adult population, representing over 50% of the homeless population. An independent voice for our Rangatahi is vital to our functioning democracy so we can hold government accountable for all its actions towards our young people. With the disestablishment of the Childrens Commission we fear for the human rights of Rangatahi experiencing homelessness across Aotearoa and call for a U-turn on this bill be enacted immediately.

Collective member and E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services spokesperson Emmaline Pickering-Martin says, “we are deeply concerned with the rush that has been put on this bill. Whilst there is always room for improvement of systems there are already systems in place that would benefit from better resourcing and reworking rather than disestablishment. We see the Office of The Children's Commissioner as a vital part of ensuring the needs of our young people are met and their voices are heard.”

Collective member, Brook Turner also says, “I am alarmed at the pace and speed of this bill being introduced. When child welfare experts raise concerns on the direction of any legislation, we should stop, pause, and reconsider the direction we are heading as a nation. To reform the structure and powers of the Children's Commission without doing so is concerning and does every child and young person in New Zealand a disservice.”

Equally, we stand with Manaaki Rangatahi members Voyce Whakarongo Mai in calling for a halt to the bill until the Royal Commissions report into abuse in state care is completed.

We also stand with all Rangatahi and children who have been victims of abuse, homelessness, and neglect whilst within state care. We call on Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to listen to the voices of care experienced young people who have spoken out against this bill and stop it from continuing.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Manaaki Rangatahi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 