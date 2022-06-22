Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua District Council Gears Up For The 2022 Local Elections

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Election Day is Saturday 8 October 2022 and preparation is already underway at Horowhenua District Council.

Council's Chief Executive Monique Davidson says Horowhenua people should check if they're enrolled to vote in the 2022 local elections. "Local Elections is your opportunity to shape the future of our District. Voting in the local elections is your chance to choose who should represent you around the Council table. It is also the time to start thinking whether you would like to stand for Council."

Horowhenua is growing faster than predicted and the trend is expected to continue for the next 20 years. Growth brings opportunities and challenges, and how we plan for and respond to change will shape our future.

"Whether you're planning to stand for Horowhenua District Council or preparing to vote, there are essential things to consider ahead of this year's local government elections. I encourage potential candidates to learn more about what Council does, what the challenges are for local government and how you can contribute to shaping the future of the District," Davidson elaborates.

Council's Pre-election report will be online from 11 July, and hard copies will be available on 18 July. Check it out and learn more about Council, the key challenges, our finances and other decisions and projects.

Pre-candidate information evening
Have you considered our District's key issues and how you could help make important decisions for Horowhenua?

Attend our candidate information session and chat with our team about why you should stand and what's involved. The pre-candidate information evening will take place on Wednesday 3 August 2022, from 6pm to 7pm.

Local Government Elections 2022 - Timeline

· Candidate nominations open - 15 July 2022

· Candidate nominations close at 12 noon - 12 August 2022

· Candidates announced - 17 August 2022

· Final electoral roll certified by Electoral Officer - 12 September 2022

· Voting papers sent to enrolled voters - 16 September to 21 September 2022

· Voting opens - 16 September to 8 October 2022

· Voting closes at 12 noon - 8 October 2022

· Progress and preliminary results published - 8 October 2022

· Final results announced - 14 October to 19 October 2022.

The upcoming Horowhenua election will look different to previous elections with Council's decision to establish a Māori Ward and general wards. As in the past, we're engaging an external provider to assist Council in delivering the election for Horowhenua and appointed Warwick Lampp of electionz.com as our Electoral Officer.

"Using a specialist provider ensures that Council can deliver a secure, effective and efficient election. Electionz.com has more than 20 years of experience delivering elections for councils and other organisations. This year they are involved in running voting for more than 30 local councils," says Council's Deputy Electoral Officer Ashley Huria.

Voting Process
Voting in local government elections throughout New Zealand will continue to be by post in 2022. Council will have additional voting boxes at busy spots around town, so voters will have plenty of chances to get their papers in on time.

Candidates who would like to run for the election can submit their nomination forms online this year, providing greater convenience and accessibility.

Council has resolved to order candidates randomly on voting papers again this election. All voting handbooks will list candidates alphabetically.

Enrolment status
People should check their enrolment details are up to date at vote.nz or call the Electoral Commission on 0800 36 76 56.

Enrol by 12 August to get your voting papers in the post.

For more information visit horowhenua.govt.nz/elections2022

