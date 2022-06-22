Three Missions To The Coromandel In 24 Hours

On Tuesday, June 21, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for an infant who was suffering from a medical condition.

The young patient was flown with his mother alongside to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 60's from Thames Hospital who was suffering from a medical condition.

The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday, June 22, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Paeroa for a woman in her 50's who was suffering from a medical event.

The patient was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for further care.

