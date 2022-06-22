Three Missions To The Coromandel In 24 Hours
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue
On Tuesday, June 21, the Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter was tasked to Waihi for an infant who was
suffering from a medical condition.
The young patient
was flown with his mother alongside to Waikato Hospital for
further treatment.
The same day, the Waikato Westpac
Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 60's
from Thames Hospital who was suffering from a medical
condition.
The onboard crew flew the patient to
Waikato Hospital for further treatment.
On Wednesday,
June 22, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to
Paeroa for a woman in her 50's who was suffering from a
medical event.
The patient was airlifted to Waikato
Hospital for further
care.
