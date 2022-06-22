Oranga Tamariki Oversight Bill Risks Weakening Accountability And Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki

Manaaki Rangatahi is alarmed and concerned by the Governments plans to push on with the Oranga Tamariki Oversite Bill. Despite major opposition from the care experienced community, the social sector (including reputable organizations such as VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, Barnardos and CPAG) and every political party in parliament, except Labour, the bill continues to be progressed.

The Bill proposes the disestablishment of the Office of the Children's Commissioner, weakening the oversight and accountability of Oranga Tamariki by an independent monitor. Members of Manaaki Rangatahi are concerned that this change will exacerbate the homelessness crisis facing Rangatahi by reducing the advocating and independent voices that uphold their rights. We believe that without retention of a truly independent voice in the form of a Commission, the monitoring and scrutinising of Oranga Tamariki will be stymied, and Rangatahi will not be provided with the critical advocacy that they deserve.

"Rangatahi homelessness is at crisis point. Our young people's basic human rights are not being upheld, and we fear what the loss of a strong, independent voice, such as the Children's commissioner will mean for our young people's hopes for Justice," says collective member and Lifewise Service Leader Aaron Hendry, "It is gravely concerning that the voices of care experienced rangatahi are being ignored. Moving forward with this bill in the face of opposition from those with lived experience, sends a message to our young people that their voices do not matter. This decision risks retruamatizing and silencing young people who have already suffered at the hands of a state system that has historically acted without listening too young people, and in doing so has done them harm."

At the present time, Rangatahi experience homelessness at a disproportionate rate compared to the adult population, representing over 50% of the homeless population. An independent voice for our Rangatahi is vital to our functioning democracy so we can hold government accountable for all its actions towards our young people. With the disestablishment of the Children’s Commission we fear for the human rights of Rangatahi experiencing homelessness across Aotearoa and call for a U-turn on this bill be enacted immediately.

Collective member and E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services spokesperson Emmaline Pickering-Martin says, “we are deeply concerned with the rush that has been put on this bill. Whilst there is always room for improvement of systems there are already systems in place that would benefit from better resourcing and reworking rather than disestablishment. We see the Office of The Children's Commissioner as a vital part of ensuring the needs of our young people are met and their voices are heard.”

Collective member, Brook Turner also says, “I am alarmed at the pace and speed of this bill being introduced. When child welfare experts raise concerns on the direction of any legislation, we should stop, pause, and reconsider the direction we are heading as a nation. To reform the structure and powers of the Children's Commission without doing so is concerning and does every child and young person in New Zealand a disservice.”

Bianca Johanson, Manaaki Rangatahi co-ordinator says, "The Children's commissioner has been a long-time supporter of Manaaki Rangatahi and our work to end youth homelessness. Without their advocacy and independent voice, we fear the loss for our rangatahi. The Children's commissioner is essential to giving a voice to rangatahi whose voices have been silenced.

The Comissioner has stood beside us in the past, now Manaaki Rangatahi are standing with them. This is not the time to get rid of independent voices who can keep the government to account. Now, when we have children and young people literally suffering from poverty and inequality, with rangatahi suffering the neglect and truama of homelessness, this is the time for more accountablity, not less."

Equally, we stand with Manaaki Rangatahi members Voyce Whakarongo Mai in calling for a halt to the bill until the Royal Commissions report into abuse in state care is completed.

We also stand with all Rangatahi and children who have been victims of abuse, homelessness, and neglect whilst within state care. We call on Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to listen to the voices of care experienced young people who have spoken out against this bill and stop it from continuing.

© Scoop Media

