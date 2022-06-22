Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Zoom For New Naenae Pool

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The new Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre is getting double the zoom with the addition of a second zoom tube. It’ll also have more flexibility with the inclusion of a second moveable bulkhead. Both additions have been approved to be included into the final design following feedback from community and aquatic sports users. Both additional items can be met within the approved $68m budget.

"I know lots of young people have missed being able to ride the hydro-slide, or as we say in Lower Hutt, "Zoom tube". I’m excited to be able to announce not just one but two zoom tubes will be included in the new pool," said Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Even better, both fibreglass tubes will be made right here in Lower Hutt by a local business."

The Project team is working with hydro-slide designers New Wave Aquatics on the design of the two zoom tubes. The second slide will be aimed at rangatahi with more challenging twists and turns, transparent sections that give the sense of flying through space and a sphere to put riders into a spin. The original Zoom tube is aimed at a younger age group with slightly softer turns but just as many thrills.

The fibreglass tubes will be made locally by a company in Wingate who have worked with New Wave Aquatics before.

"This project is about delivering many things for our local community but first and foremost is a fun, multipurpose centre where people can take part in all sorts of activities.

"The pool was a great family activity for residents in Lower Hutt and Wellington for years and decisions like this will guarantee it continues to entertain generations to come," Mayor Barry said.

The addition of a second bulkhead will enable the main 50m pool to be split into three allowing multiple activities to happen simultaneously. This flexibility will mean the main pool can be used by the community and schools while aquatic sports groups are using it. This functionality was one of the key elements wanted by all users of the pool and was a key focus of feedback during engagement late last year.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says Council is focused on making this new state of the art facility accessible, multipurpose and highly successful to drive more people to visit the area and use the facilities at any one time.

"To make that happen we need to ensure we build a centre people want to visit and these additions are another example of how we are listening and delivering on what our community wants," Jo Miller says.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Chris Hipkins: Statement On Charlotte Bellis
On 31 January I released a statement regarding Charlotte Bellis and her MIQ application. I stated that emergency allocation criteria includes a requirement to travel to New Zealand within the next 14 days... More>>



Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>


Police: Parliament Occupation Investigators Seek Public Assistance
Police investigating criminal activity on the final day of the occupation at Parliament grounds earlier this year are appealing for the public’s help to identify 15 people... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 