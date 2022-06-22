Police Seeking Information On Whakatāne Hit-and-run
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:
Police
investigating a hit-and-run, which left a person with
critical
injuries are seeking help from the
public.
The person was struck by a white sedan
travelling at speed on Matirerau Street at around 7:20pm on
Tuesday, 21 June.
The person was airlifted to Waikato
Hospital, and is reported to be in a stable
condition.
Police and Victim Support are providing
support to the person’s family.
A scene examination
is underway and the road is expected to remain closed until
later this evening.
Police are appealing for witnesses
to come forward.
Anyone who saw what happened or has
information on the vehicle involved, or any other
information which may help Police, is asked to contact 105
and quote file number
220622/4714.
