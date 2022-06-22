Police Seeking Information On Whakatāne Hit-and-run

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:

Police investigating a hit-and-run, which left a person with critical

injuries are seeking help from the public.

The person was struck by a white sedan travelling at speed on Matirerau Street at around 7:20pm on Tuesday, 21 June.

The person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital, and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the person’s family.

A scene examination is underway and the road is expected to remain closed until later this evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information on the vehicle involved, or any other information which may help Police, is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220622/4714.

© Scoop Media

