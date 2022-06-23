UPDATE - Investigation Into Baby's Death In Ōtara
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have laid a murder charge as part of a homicide
investigation into the
death of a baby in Ōtara on May
23.
A 24-year-old man previously charged by Police
will now face an upgraded
charge of murder.
Police
note suppression orders are in place for this matter and as
such we
are unable to comment
further.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...More>>