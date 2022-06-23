Beaumont Bridge, Clutha District, Temporary Road Could Open Next Week

As part of the construction of a new bridge at Beaumont in Clutha District, a 600-metre temporary road is being constructed so that the new bridge approaches on SH8 can be formed.

The single lane, sealed road will be controlled 24/7 with traffic signals and may be in place for a year or more, says the bridge’s funder, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Traffic could be directed onto the new road from next week - 27 June onwards, enabling the HEB construction team to start forming the permanent bridge approaches. The exact date the new road will be ready to take traffic is weather dependent.

SH8 will be realigned to meet the bridge approaches, hence the need for the temporary road.

At the corner of Weardale Street, the highway alignment will be about three metres above the existing ground level and nearly four metres at Rongahere Road.

The average delay for road users with the temporary road will be less than five minutes, however, Waka Kotahi advises people to build in time to ensure they are not stressed. The maximum delay will be up to eight minutes.

People can still drive into the hotel car park off Dee St.

