COVID-19 Affects Council’s Waste Collection Services
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 11:40 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
With significant numbers of COVID-19 transmissions around
the country, Wellington City Council’s waste
services are being affected, and once again we ask the
public for patience and understanding.
Unfortunately,
50 percent of the Council’s waste contractors are impacted
by COVID-19 or other seasonal ailments, so there are
currently significant delays in kerbside
collections.
Kerbside rubbish and co-mingle recycling
item collections are being prioritised, but limited
resources have led to delays, so if they’re missed it’s
recommended to leave these out overnight for collection the
next day.
Glass collections will be put on hold from
Monday 27 June for an estimated two weeks.
Residents
have the option of dropping off glass items for free at the
Recycling
Centre at the Southern Landfill, or stockpiling clean
items until the team are back on the road to
recovery.
For up-to-date information keep an eye on
Council's social media channels and our COVID-19
section.
