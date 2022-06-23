COVID-19 Affects Council’s Waste Collection Services

With significant numbers of COVID-19 transmissions around the country, Wellington City Council’s waste services are being affected, and once again we ask the public for patience and understanding.

Unfortunately, 50 percent of the Council’s waste contractors are impacted by COVID-19 or other seasonal ailments, so there are currently significant delays in kerbside collections.

Kerbside rubbish and co-mingle recycling item collections are being prioritised, but limited resources have led to delays, so if they’re missed it’s recommended to leave these out overnight for collection the next day.

Glass collections will be put on hold from Monday 27 June for an estimated two weeks.

Residents have the option of dropping off glass items for free at the Recycling Centre at the Southern Landfill, or stockpiling clean items until the team are back on the road to recovery.

For up-to-date information keep an eye on Council's social media channels and our COVID-19 section.

© Scoop Media

