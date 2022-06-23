Man Charged With Murder Following Sudden Death In Ranui
Thursday, 23 June 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the death of a man on Sunday in
Ranui have today charged
a man with
murder.
Emergency services were called around 10.06pm
on Sunday 19 June to a Ranui
Station Road, Ranui, address
following a sudden death.
Police can now name the man
as Lev Nemkin, 27, of Albany.
Mr Niemkin’s death was
being treated as unexplained while initial enquiries
were
carried out.
A homicide enquiry was subsequently
launched and a 47-year-old man has been
arrested this
morning.
He has been charged with murder and will be
appearing in the Waitakere
District Court today.
We
would like to reassure the wider Ranui community that Police
are not
currently seeking anyone else in connection with
this investigation.
Police enquiries are ongoing
however as the matter is now before the courts,
Police
are not in a position to comment
further.
