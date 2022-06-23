Man Charged With Murder Following Sudden Death In Ranui

Police investigating the death of a man on Sunday in Ranui have today charged

a man with murder.

Emergency services were called around 10.06pm on Sunday 19 June to a Ranui

Station Road, Ranui, address following a sudden death.

Police can now name the man as Lev Nemkin, 27, of Albany.

Mr Niemkin’s death was being treated as unexplained while initial enquiries

were carried out.

A homicide enquiry was subsequently launched and a 47-year-old man has been

arrested this morning.

He has been charged with murder and will be appearing in the Waitakere

District Court today.

We would like to reassure the wider Ranui community that Police are not

currently seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Police enquiries are ongoing however as the matter is now before the courts,

Police are not in a position to comment further.

