Early Feedback Sought To Help Shape Transport Options

Dunedin (Thursday, 23 June 2022) – The Dunedin City Council is seeking early feedback on three projects aimed at encouraging people to travel into and through the city using different modes of transport.

The first project is a proposed Park and Ride in Mosgiel. The park and ride will enable smooth connections to public transport from Mosgiel to Dunedin city. It will also cater for people coming by bike, scooter, on foot and being dropped off/picked up, providing opportunities for a more integrated transport system.

DCC Transport Strategy Manager Nick Sargent says, “We’re asking people to the south of the city to tell us what their travel habits are, if they’d consider using a Mosgiel Park and Ride, what facilities they would expect at a Park and Ride, and where possible locations for a Park and Ride might be.”

The second project is to provide secure bike hubs in the central city so people who travel and commute by bike have somewhere secure to leave them.

“We’ve heard that there is a lack of secure, weather protected cycle parking options within the central city and that this is one of the barriers for people taking up cycling for their commutes.”

“With that in mind, we want people to tell us where they think suitable bike hubs should be located, and what they want in a bike hub,” Mr Sargent says.

The third project focuses on Princes Street and the high number of people using it as a travel corridor from the south of the city. Many vehicles use it to access the city and 11 bus services transfer 7500 bus passengers along this route every day.

“We’ve heard the wide road, high traffic volumes and speeds make pedestrians and cyclists feel unsafe. We want to make improvements to make it safer for everyone using this area and have a corridor that is more efficient for buses,” Mr Sargent says.

These three projects are part of the Connecting Dunedin programme to make Dunedin transport options better, safer and give everyone choices about how they move about the city. These projects will also help contribute to reducing the city’s carbon emissions.

An online survey and interactive maps have been created to gather information and feedback. More information can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/transport-projects including the online surveys and feedback forms. Feedback is open until Friday, 15 July.

“We want to gather as many ideas and information about these three issues as possible. We will use this to design solutions that meet the different needs of people who travel to the CBD,” Mr Sargent says.



All three projects will take several months to come to fruition, with this early round of feedback helping to guide them. Consultation on specific options will take place later.

